Yann Karamoh turned down Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal to join Inter Milan

Yann Karamoh says that he rejected interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, AS Monaco and Lyon in order to join Inter Milan from Caen on August 31.
Yann Karamoh has revealed that he rejected interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, AS Monaco and Lyon in order to join Inter Milan from Caen in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who scored five times in 36 appearances for Caen last season, moved to Inter on transfer deadline day.

The teenager has penned an initial two-year loan deal with the Italian giants, who have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Karamoh has claimed that Inter were far from the only club interested in his services, but the French youth international only wanted to move to the San Siro.

"It's a new football, I hope I can improve a lot," Karamoh told Premium Sport. "I've come to a new team and for me it's important that they're betting on me. PSG were waiting to make a move for me, and Arsenal contacted my agents. There was also interest from Monaco and Lyon, but I decided to come here."

Karamoh was born in the Ivory Coast, but has represented France at every level from the Under-14s.

