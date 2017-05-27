Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could sign a new two-year deal at the Gunners regardless of the club's FA Cup fortunes, according to a report in the press.

The Frenchman's future at the Emirates has been the subject of continuous discussion throughout the season following a number of fan protests, with speculation often suggesting that Wenger could leave the Gunners come the end of the current campaign.

According to The Mirror, however, it is being reported that Wenger is now preparing to sign a two-year deal that would see him remain as coach despite the outcome of the club's FA Cup pursuit.

The same report also suggests that the deal could be announced as early as next week, as the club's hierarchy plan to hold a board meeting to ratify the decision.

Wenger's Arsenal side missed out Champions League qualification for the first time in 21 years this season after claiming fifth place.