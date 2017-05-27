New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger to sign new two-year deal at Arsenal?

Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could sign a new two-year deal at the Gunners regardless of the club's FA Cup fortunes, according to a report in the press.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 09:58 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could reportedly be preparing to sign a new two-year deal at the club regardless of whether the Gunners claim the FA Cup title against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Frenchman's future at the Emirates has been the subject of continuous discussion throughout the season following a number of fan protests, with speculation often suggesting that Wenger could leave the Gunners come the end of the current campaign.

According to The Mirror, however, it is being reported that Wenger is now preparing to sign a two-year deal that would see him remain as coach despite the outcome of the club's FA Cup pursuit.

The same report also suggests that the deal could be announced as early as next week, as the club's hierarchy plan to hold a board meeting to ratify the decision.

Wenger's Arsenal side missed out Champions League qualification for the first time in 21 years this season after claiming fifth place.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
