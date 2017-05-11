New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger keen to secure signing of AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen on signing AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar ahead of next season.
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly set his sights on trying to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

It has recently been claimed that Wenger has his eyes locked on Kylian Mbappe - another Monaco attacker - but it appears that the Frenchman is focusing his attention on Lemar.

According to The Mirror, the 21-year-old has emerged as one of Wenger's top targets for the summer after an excellent campaign with the Ligue 1 leaders.

It has been suggested that the Gunners would likely have to shell out over £25m in order to sign the France international, who has contributed 11 goals and 11 assists in the league and in Europe this season.

Arsenal supporters will already be a fan of Lemar after he netted in both of his club's matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

