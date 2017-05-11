A report claims that Galatasaray want to sign Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck in a £16m deal at the end of the season.

Welbeck, 26, has only managed five goals in 18 appearances for the Gunners this season after spending time on the sidelines with a knee problem.

According to the Daily Mail, Galatasaray will attempt to turn Welbeck's head with a lucrative contract offer, and the Turkish side are prepared to spend £16m on the England international.

The same report, however, claims that Welbeck, who scored against his old club Manchester United last weekend, is unlikely to consider a move to Turkey due to the current volatile political situation.

Galatasaray are currently fourth in the Super Lig table on 52 points, some 13 points off leaders Besiktas.