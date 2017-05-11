New Transfer Talk header

Report: Danny Welbeck on Galatasaray radar

Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
A report claims that Galatasaray want to sign Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck in a £16m deal at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 14:10 UK

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck this summer.

Welbeck, 26, has only managed five goals in 18 appearances for the Gunners this season after spending time on the sidelines with a knee problem.

According to the Daily Mail, Galatasaray will attempt to turn Welbeck's head with a lucrative contract offer, and the Turkish side are prepared to spend £16m on the England international.

The same report, however, claims that Welbeck, who scored against his old club Manchester United last weekend, is unlikely to consider a move to Turkey due to the current volatile political situation.

Galatasaray are currently fourth in the Super Lig table on 52 points, some 13 points off leaders Besiktas.

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Wenger: 'Giroud, Welbeck deserve to start'
