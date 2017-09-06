New Transfer Talk header

Premier League trio 'expressed Thomas Muller interest'

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly approached Bayern Munich over a move for Thomas Muller during the summer.
Muller, 27, is just two appearances short of 400 for Bayern, where he has spent his entire professional career.

The German international struggled to produce his best form during the 2016-17 campaign, however, managing just five Bundesliga goals in 29 appearances, which was his poorest return since breaking into the first team.

According to Bild, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all expressed an interest in signing the experienced forward in the summer, but Bayern were not prepared to entertain the interest in a player that has won six Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena.

Muller has started one of Bayern's two Bundesliga matches at the start of the new campaign.

