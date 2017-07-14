New Transfer Talk header

AS Monaco 'set extortionate price for Thomas Lemar'

Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev will reportedly only sell in-demand attacker Thomas Lemar for an "extortionate" price this summer.
AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev will reportedly only sell in-demand attacker Thomas Lemar in this summer's transfer window if a club comes up with an "extortionate" bid for the France international.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Lemar in recent weeks, and it is understood that the Gunners have had two separate bids rejected by the Ligue 1 champions.

According to GFFN, Vasilyev has set a price for Lemar, but the Monaco vice president has not revealed that figure to Arsenal, and will continue to reject the interest until the Gunners respond with a suitable bid.

Lemar, 21, scored 14 times and registered 14 assists in all competitions last season as Monaco secured their first Ligue 1 title since 2000, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The attacker is under contract at Monaco until the summer of 2020.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
