AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev will reportedly only sell in-demand attacker Thomas Lemar in this summer's transfer window if a club comes up with an "extortionate" bid for the France international.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Lemar in recent weeks, and it is understood that the Gunners have had two separate bids rejected by the Ligue 1 champions.

According to GFFN, Vasilyev has set a price for Lemar, but the Monaco vice president has not revealed that figure to Arsenal, and will continue to reject the interest until the Gunners respond with a suitable bid.

Lemar, 21, scored 14 times and registered 14 assists in all competitions last season as Monaco secured their first Ligue 1 title since 2000, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The attacker is under contract at Monaco until the summer of 2020.