Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker insists that unsettled forward Alexis Sanchez will stay with the Gunners this summer.

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has insisted that Alexis Sanchez will stay with the Gunners this summer.

Sanchez, 28, has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium, and it has been widely reported that the Chile international will look to leave the Gunners ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has recently played down talk of the attacker leaving, however, and now Mertesacker has claimed that the club's star player will not be departing the Emirates Stadium in this summer's transfer window.

"Yes, definitely (Sanchez will stay). We have a strong squad and we do not want to lose any players. Even in their final contract year we need them. We cannot afford to lose them," Mertesacker told Fox Sports. "If you're talking about championships, to keep our best player is key."

Sanchez scored 30 times for FA Cup holders Arsenal during the 2016-17 season.