Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has insisted that his main focus is on ensuring that he is fully prepared for the new season despite ongoing speculation over his future at the club.

The 30-year-old made just 11 Premier League starts for the Gunners last season and looks likely to face even greater competition for a starting spot next term following the club-record arrival of Alexandre Lacazette.

West Ham United and Everton have been strongly linked with a move for the France international, who is understood to be keen on more regular first-team football ahead of the World Cup.

However, speaking after scoring the opening goal in Arsenal's 3-1 pre-season win over Western Sydney Wanderers today, Giroud remained tight-lipped on what the future holds.

"I told you no questions about my future. I'm still an Arsenal player for the moment and I want to prepare well for the season. That's the most important thing," he told reporters.

Giroud scored 16 goals for Arsenal across all competitions last season.