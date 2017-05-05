Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in the running to sign Arsenal winger Joel Campbell on a season-long loan deal.

Last season, Campbell made 30 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions but he was loaned out to Sporting Lisbon at the start of the current campaign.

However, he has made just seven starts at the Portuguese giants and according to O Jogo, he looks in line to return to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

It has been suggested that one possible destination could be newly-promoted Brighton, with manager Arsene Wenger unlikely to include him in his squad for next season.

Campbell has just one year remaining on his contract, so it is plausible that Arsenal may look to accept a cut-price fee for the Costa Rican international, but at this stage, a loan deal looks more likely.

Since signing for Arsenal back in 2011, Campbell has spent five loan spells away from the club.