Arsenal's Costa Rican striker Joel Campbell celebrates scoring his team's first goal during of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 5, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in the running to sign Arsenal winger Joel Campbell on a season-long loan deal.
Arsenal winger Joel Campbell has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Last season, Campbell made 30 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions but he was loaned out to Sporting Lisbon at the start of the current campaign.

However, he has made just seven starts at the Portuguese giants and according to O Jogo, he looks in line to return to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

It has been suggested that one possible destination could be newly-promoted Brighton, with manager Arsene Wenger unlikely to include him in his squad for next season.

Campbell has just one year remaining on his contract, so it is plausible that Arsenal may look to accept a cut-price fee for the Costa Rican international, but at this stage, a loan deal looks more likely.

Since signing for Arsenal back in 2011, Campbell has spent five loan spells away from the club.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
