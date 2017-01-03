Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
3-3
Arsenal
Daniels (17'), Wilson (21' pen.), Fraser (58')
Cook (44'), Boruc (86'), Arter (97')
Francis (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Sanchez (70'), Perez (75'), Giroud (92')
Bellerin (32'), Ramsey (45'), Mustafi (80')

Aaron Ramsey: 'Title challenge will be difficult'

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey admits that a title challenge will be "difficult" this season after his side dropped points in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 22:31 UK

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has admitted that it will be "difficult" to challenge for the Premier League title after dropping points against Bournemouth this evening.

The Gunners found themselves three goals behind heading into the final 20 minutes at the Vitality Stadium, but rallied to rescue a dramatic draw courtesy of late goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud.

However, should Chelsea win their game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night then Arsenal will be 11 points behind the league leaders, and Ramsey acknowledged that it would be tough to overhaul that deficit.

"It shows we're prepared to fight until the end. That's the message we hope to give out but it's going to be difficult now. There's a long way to go so hopefully there will be some more twists and turns," he told reporters.

Arsenal have now taken just one point from their last three away games.

Olivier Giroud reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Giroud "disappointed" by Arsenal draw
>
View our homepages for Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez, Olivier Giroud, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Adam Smith and Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Arsenal on February 7, 2016
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal refused to lose against Bournemouth'
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Result: Arsenal come from three down to rescue dramatic point at Bournemouth
Ramsey: 'Title challenge will be difficult'Arsenal close to signing non-league defender?Giroud "disappointed" by Arsenal drawCoquelin substituted with hamstring issueReport: Arsenal approach Juve's Pjanic
Team News: Mustafi makes Arsenal return at BournemouthHowe: Wenger shown "incredible faith" by ArsenalWenger: 'No developments on Wilshere contract'Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoChelsea beat Arsenal to Rodriguez signing?
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version