Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has admitted that it will be "difficult" to challenge for the Premier League title after dropping points against Bournemouth this evening.

The Gunners found themselves three goals behind heading into the final 20 minutes at the Vitality Stadium, but rallied to rescue a dramatic draw courtesy of late goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud.

However, should Chelsea win their game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night then Arsenal will be 11 points behind the league leaders, and Ramsey acknowledged that it would be tough to overhaul that deficit.

"It shows we're prepared to fight until the end. That's the message we hope to give out but it's going to be difficult now. There's a long way to go so hopefully there will be some more twists and turns," he told reporters.

Arsenal have now taken just one point from their last three away games.