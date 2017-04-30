Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals that his players were unaware of how title rivals Chelsea had fared prior to their 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that his players did not know the score from Chelsea's trip to Goodison Park before they kicked off against Arsenal this afternoon.

Antonio Conte's side recorded an impressive 3-0 victory on Merseyside to open a seven-point gap at the top of the Premier League table, but that lasted a matter of hours before Spurs reduced it back to four by beating Arsenal in the North London derby.

Pochettino admitted that he was "disappointed" that Everton failed to take points off the league leaders, but insists that his side will not give up hope of catching Chelsea with only four games of the season remaining.

"I knew (the result) because I was watching. The players didn't watch because they were focused on the game," he told reporters.

"They were really focused on the game and I think they didn't realise what happened at Everton. We knew because we were watching but they were very focused. Of course I am disappointed because it was a great opportunity to reduce the gap. It is four, with four to play, all is possible in football and we'll see what happens next week.

"But now its important to feel proud, happy, because the last game against Arsenal and all that means for our fans and those who love Tottenham, it was a fantastic afternoon. Yes, of course (we are) disappointed because we have not reduced the gap on Chelsea - but (I am) so proud of the performance of the team and our support."

Tottenham's final four games come against West Ham United, Manchester United, Leicester City and Hull City.