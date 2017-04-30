Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Arsenal
Alli (55'), Kane (58' pen.)
Kane (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Paulista (70'), Giroud (73'), Monreal (76')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur players did not know Chelsea score'

Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals that his players were unaware of how title rivals Chelsea had fared prior to their 2-0 win over Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 20:42 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that his players did not know the score from Chelsea's trip to Goodison Park before they kicked off against Arsenal this afternoon.

Antonio Conte's side recorded an impressive 3-0 victory on Merseyside to open a seven-point gap at the top of the Premier League table, but that lasted a matter of hours before Spurs reduced it back to four by beating Arsenal in the North London derby.

Pochettino admitted that he was "disappointed" that Everton failed to take points off the league leaders, but insists that his side will not give up hope of catching Chelsea with only four games of the season remaining.

"I knew (the result) because I was watching. The players didn't watch because they were focused on the game," he told reporters.

"They were really focused on the game and I think they didn't realise what happened at Everton. We knew because we were watching but they were very focused. Of course I am disappointed because it was a great opportunity to reduce the gap. It is four, with four to play, all is possible in football and we'll see what happens next week.

"But now its important to feel proud, happy, because the last game against Arsenal and all that means for our fans and those who love Tottenham, it was a fantastic afternoon. Yes, of course (we are) disappointed because we have not reduced the gap on Chelsea - but (I am) so proud of the performance of the team and our support."

Tottenham's final four games come against West Ham United, Manchester United, Leicester City and Hull City.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
