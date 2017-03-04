Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,146
Liverpool
3-1
Arsenal
Firmino (9'), Mane (40'), Wijnaldum (91')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Welbeck (57')
Coquelin (35'), Xhaka (78')

Petr Cech: 'Arsenal out of Premier League title race'

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admits that his side's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool has ended any hopes of winning the Premier League title this season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted that his side are out of the Premier League title race following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

The Gunners fell to their third defeat in their last four league matches to drop out of the Champions League places, leaving them 13 points adrift of runaway league leaders Chelsea.

Cech believes that victory at Anfield would have kept alive his current side's hopes of chasing down his former club, but acknowledges that the gap is now too big to make up with only 12 games of the season remaining.

"We were more aggressive after the break and started winning the 50-50 battles. It's disappointing when you lose the game, but more disappointing conceding the first two goals because we weren't in danger," he told reporters.

"With three points we would have been in the chase for the title, but now we're too far. We need to ensure that we finish as high as possible and in the top four."

Arsenal are not in Premier League action again for another fortnight, when they face West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Harry Redknapp speaks at a press conference on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Redknapp: 'Arsenal should sign Rooney'
>
View our homepages for Petr Cech, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Result: Liverpool go third with win over Arsenal
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez gamble backfired'
Cech: 'Arsenal out of PL title race'Klopp: 'Arsenal win one of our best'Mane hails "great" Liverpool performanceTeam News: Sanchez benched, Ozil out for ArsenalWenger: 'Ozil suffering from Cazorla loss'
Juventus 'confident of signing Sanchez'Preview: Liverpool vs. ArsenalGiroud urges Wenger to sign new Arsenal dealWenger: Arsenal "owe themselves a performance"Premier League giants to consider Mancini?
> Arsenal Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157558342452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 