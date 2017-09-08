Arsenal fans 'planning fresh Wenger Out protest'

Arsenal fans hold up 'Wenger Out' signs during the Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on April 17, 2017
Arsenal fans are reportedly planning to stage fresh demonstrations against under-fire manager Arsene Wenger.
Disgruntled Arsenal supporters are reportedly planning to stage fresh protests against manager Arsene Wenger.

Fans could come out in force against the Frenchman during the Gunners' home match versus West Bromwich Albion on September 25, according to the Evening Standard.

Pressure on Wenger has mounted following Arsenal's slow start to the season, which has so far included defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool, but fan protests also marred his tenure during the second half of last term.

"We are not going away and we are going to be continually rubbing Wenger's face in his failures," the newspaper quotes a member of the protest group as saying. "This is not a knee-jerk response to results. We always expected we would have to protest again. We have been planning for it.

"He has been rabbiting on again about values, financial stability, 'Hunger Index'... everything but football.

"He is going to leave in ignominy eventually. We don't think Stan Kroenke will listen to us, so we'll protest to get us an owner who will."

The protesters are reportedly planning to unfurl a banner which reads "Arsene: it's not the fans; it's not the press; it's not the players; it's you" during their next demonstration.

Arsenal are next in Premier League action this Saturday when they take on Bournemouth at home.

South African Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis looks on before the English Premier League football match between Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal at Loftus Road in London on May 4, 2013
