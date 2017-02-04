Feb 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
3-1
Arsenal
Alonso (13'), Hazard (53'), Fabregas (85')
Matic (70')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Giroud (91')
Mustafi (23')

Ian Wright: 'Arsene Wenger has serious thinking to do at end of season'

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger "has some serious thinking to do" about his future at the club, according to Gunners legend Ian Wright.
Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 09:31 UK

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that manager Arsene Wenger "has some serious thinking to do" about his future at the club.

The 67-year-old has been Gunners boss since October 1996 and has won the Premier League three times, but his contract expires in the summer.

Arsenal, who have not claimed the title since 2004, found themselves 12 points behind table-topping Chelsea following their 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Wright, who was part of Wenger's title-winning squad in 1997-98, told BBC Sport: "Does he still have the stomach to do this again?

"It is a tough couple of months for Arsene Wenger, and Arsenal are doing what they do when they slip up.

"Arsenal are in the top four, but they aren't winning the league. Wenger has some really serious thinking to do at the end of the season."

The Gunners have finished fourth in the league in six of the past 11 seasons.

Marcos Alonso celebrates his opener during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Wenger unhappy with Chelsea's first goal
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
