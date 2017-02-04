Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger "has some serious thinking to do" about his future at the club, according to Gunners legend Ian Wright.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that manager Arsene Wenger "has some serious thinking to do" about his future at the club.

The 67-year-old has been Gunners boss since October 1996 and has won the Premier League three times, but his contract expires in the summer.

Arsenal, who have not claimed the title since 2004, found themselves 12 points behind table-topping Chelsea following their 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Wright, who was part of Wenger's title-winning squad in 1997-98, told BBC Sport: "Does he still have the stomach to do this again?

"It is a tough couple of months for Arsene Wenger, and Arsenal are doing what they do when they slip up.

"Arsenal are in the top four, but they aren't winning the league. Wenger has some really serious thinking to do at the end of the season."

The Gunners have finished fourth in the league in six of the past 11 seasons.