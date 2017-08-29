Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has his heart set on leaving the club in search of a new challenge.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has rejected the chance to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal expiring next summer, and reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that he has agreed a £35m switch to Chelsea.

Winterburn questioned whether a move to Arsenal's London rivals - or Liverpool, who have also been linked with the England international - would allow Oxlade-Chamberlain to play in his preferred position, but believes that the midfielder is eager to leave anyway.

"We are hearing he wants to play in a more central midfield role but with the clubs he's been linked with, I can't see that. Personally, I think he's had enough at Arsenal, it's time to move on and face a new challenge. He's been sensational at wing-back. So he could compete with [Victor] Moses at Chelsea," Winterburn told Sky Sports News.

"If he wants to play midfield in an attacking role, because I think that is where he wants to play, but at Chelsea that's Willian or Pedro. And can he really be guaranteed a starting place above those players? [At Liverpool] the two players he's going to come up against are [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane.

"Salah has just arrived at the club and has had a strong start. He's lightning, while Mane has been Liverpool's most important player. So, once again, Oxlade-Chamberlain is going to have a battle to say 'where I am going to fit in and how many games am I going to start?' So I just think he thinks it's time for a fresh challenge and is saying 'I will take that risk even though I may sit on the bench'."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 20 times in 197 appearances for Arsenal since his 2011 move from Southampton.