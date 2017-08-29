Nigel Winterburn: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain wants new challenge'

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has his heart set on leaving the club in search of a new challenge.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 13:41 UK

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has claimed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants a new challenge amid speculation that he is close to leaving the club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has rejected the chance to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal expiring next summer, and reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that he has agreed a £35m switch to Chelsea.

Winterburn questioned whether a move to Arsenal's London rivals - or Liverpool, who have also been linked with the England international - would allow Oxlade-Chamberlain to play in his preferred position, but believes that the midfielder is eager to leave anyway.

"We are hearing he wants to play in a more central midfield role but with the clubs he's been linked with, I can't see that. Personally, I think he's had enough at Arsenal, it's time to move on and face a new challenge. He's been sensational at wing-back. So he could compete with [Victor] Moses at Chelsea," Winterburn told Sky Sports News.

"If he wants to play midfield in an attacking role, because I think that is where he wants to play, but at Chelsea that's Willian or Pedro. And can he really be guaranteed a starting place above those players? [At Liverpool] the two players he's going to come up against are [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane.

"Salah has just arrived at the club and has had a strong start. He's lightning, while Mane has been Liverpool's most important player. So, once again, Oxlade-Chamberlain is going to have a battle to say 'where I am going to fit in and how many games am I going to start?' So I just think he thinks it's time for a fresh challenge and is saying 'I will take that risk even though I may sit on the bench'."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 20 times in 197 appearances for Arsenal since his 2011 move from Southampton.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
