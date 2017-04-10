Apr 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
3-0
Arsenal
Townsend (18'), Cabaye (63'), Milivojevic (68' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Mustafi (22')

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal lost too many key duels'

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger admits that Arsenal were second-best in too many duels against Crystal Palace as they left Selhurst Park on the back of a 3-0 defeat.
Arsene Wenger has admitted that his Arsenal players were second-best in too many duels against Crystal Palace as they left Selhurst Park on the back of a 3-0 defeat on Monday night.

Despite boasting the vast majority of possession, the Gunners lacked fight on the pitch and were unable to cope with Palace's pressing game, the hosts exploiting space down the flanks and taking their chances clinically.

Wenger told BBC Sport: "We lost too many duels and we paid for that. There is no obvious reason why. We prepared and everyone prepared well. It's difficult to explain just after the game.

"I don't think my players didn't want it, but we lost duels in decisive moments and that's how games are decided at this level.

"I understand our fans are disappointed and we all are deeply tonight. It's very worrying and disappointing the way we lost the game. We are in a difficult position. The game tonight doesn't help."

Arsenal now sit seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with eight games remaining.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
