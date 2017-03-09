Arsene Wenger admits that he is not concerned about his image or reputation at Arsenal, instead concerning himself with getting on with his job.

The Frenchman has come under criticism in recent months for his side's failure to mount a concrete Premier League title challenge, as well as losing 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

When asked by BBC Sport whether this season could damage his legacy at the Emirates Stadium, Wenger replied: "I don't work for my image, I work for this club. How I look is not really my problem.

"I have shown since I have been here, I have shown I love this club and am loyal to this club. I think I have made the right decisions and respect the values of this club."

Wenger, who has been at the helm of Arsenal since 1996, is yet to renew his contract, which expires this season.