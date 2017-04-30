Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits that Tottenham are favourites to win Sunday's North London derby, but believes that it is too soon to say there has been a power shift.

The Gunners have finished above Spurs every year since 1995 but that run will be mathematically ended if Tottenham can beat their local rivals at White Hart Lane this weekend.

Spurs are still fighting with Chelsea for the Premier League title this season whereas Arsenal face an uphill battle to finish in the top four, but Wenger believes that it is too soon to suggest that there has been a change in terms of the dominant presence in North London.

"It's certainly one of the few times where, if you look at people's opinions, Spurs are favourites. It looks a bit like that but it doesn't matter too much to me. It's true that always in our press conferences we have to respond, if the worst happens what do you do? But let's make sure that the best happens and give absolutely everything to make sure that we finish in a very strong way our season," he told reporters.

"The priority for us is to finish in the top four. After that, for the pride and the continuity or our achievements, yes we want to fight to be in front of Spurs. We have to focus on what is really important to us at this moment, which is to finish in the top four. Let's be honest, I've answered that question about a shift in power over 18 consecutive years. Nothing changes in that.

"I've played 50 London derbies, so of course there were some special ones in there. I'm not in a mode to reflect on that today. Maybe one day I will write a book just about the derbies. I think [Spurs have to do more over a longer period]. You cannot say that the weight of one year has the weight of 20."

Sunday's match will be Wenger's 50th North London derby as manager of Arsenal, with the Frenchman having won 22 and lost just seven of the previous 49.