Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur are favourites'

Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits that Tottenham are favourites to win Sunday's North London derby, but believes that it is too soon to say there has been a power shift.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur will go into Sunday's North London derby as favourites to win, but insists that there has not been a power shift between the two clubs.

The Gunners have finished above Spurs every year since 1995 but that run will be mathematically ended if Tottenham can beat their local rivals at White Hart Lane this weekend.

Spurs are still fighting with Chelsea for the Premier League title this season whereas Arsenal face an uphill battle to finish in the top four, but Wenger believes that it is too soon to suggest that there has been a change in terms of the dominant presence in North London.

"It's certainly one of the few times where, if you look at people's opinions, Spurs are favourites. It looks a bit like that but it doesn't matter too much to me. It's true that always in our press conferences we have to respond, if the worst happens what do you do? But let's make sure that the best happens and give absolutely everything to make sure that we finish in a very strong way our season," he told reporters.

"The priority for us is to finish in the top four. After that, for the pride and the continuity or our achievements, yes we want to fight to be in front of Spurs. We have to focus on what is really important to us at this moment, which is to finish in the top four. Let's be honest, I've answered that question about a shift in power over 18 consecutive years. Nothing changes in that.

"I've played 50 London derbies, so of course there were some special ones in there. I'm not in a mode to reflect on that today. Maybe one day I will write a book just about the derbies. I think [Spurs have to do more over a longer period]. You cannot say that the weight of one year has the weight of 20."

Sunday's match will be Wenger's 50th North London derby as manager of Arsenal, with the Frenchman having won 22 and lost just seven of the previous 49.

 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Arsenal players react to Robert Huth's own goal in the Premier League match against Leicester City on April 26, 2016
Result: Robert Huth own goal earns Arsenal win over Leicester City
 Harry Kane and Joel Ward in action during the FA Cup game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on February 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Hugo Lloris: "Still a long way to go in the title race"
