Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that it will be "very difficult" for his side to finish in the top four this season following this afternoon's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Quickfire goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane in the second half of the North London derby were enough to ensure that Spurs will finish above the Gunners this season for the first time since 1995, in addition to keeping their Premier League title hopes alive.

Arsenal, by contrast, sit six points adrift of the top four with a game in hand, but Wenger insists that his side will not give up on their hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

"It will be very difficult now, but we have to fight," he told reporters.

"We have a cup final, we have still a chance to get into the top four and we have to recover from today and prepare for our next games."

Arsenal have never failed to finish in the top four since Wenger arrived at the club.