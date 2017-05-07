May 7, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-0
Man UtdManchester United
Xhaka (54'), Welbeck (57')
Koscielny (67')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Arsene Wenger: 'Top four still achievable for Arsenal'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises his players for remaining patient to overcome Manchester United and claims that a top-four finish is still on the cards.
Arsene Wenger has said that he remains hopeful Arsenal can still make up the ground on their top-four rivals to earn a place in the Champions League.

The Gunners beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, taking them to within six points of Manchester City and seven adrift of Liverpool, who have played one and two games more respectively.

Time is running out for Arsenal to overhaul both sides, however, with four games of their season left to play, but Wenger has challenged his players to win all of their remaining fixtures to at least keep hope alive.

"We still have a mathematical chance but we need some help," he told Sky Sports News. "But the best help we can get is by winning our own games.

"It was a patiently built win where in the first half you could see we were a bit nervous, in the second half we took the edge off and scored the goals. It was a good win."

Victory for Arsenal ensures that they have won successive home league games against United for the first time since November 2001.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
