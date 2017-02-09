General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Top four race tighter than ever'

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that the race to finish in the top four this season is "even tighter than ever".
By , Editor
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:49 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the race for the top four is "even tighter than ever" this season.

The Frenchman has guided the Gunners to a top-four placing every season since he took charge of the side in 1996 but faces a tough ask to maintain his record this season.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the table, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur and two points behind Manchester City, but are being chased for a Champions League place by Liverpool and Manchester United, who are one and two points back respectively.

"We look at the teams that surround us. We are all in a pack that is very tight and the fight for every position will be massive," Wenger told reporters this morning. "Like it has always been every year in the Premier League, maybe even more this season than ever.

"It has always been difficult [to make the top four], but maybe it is even tighter than ever. The way we respond to a disappointing result last Saturday is vital."

Wenger went on to insist that his side could still win the title this season, despite being 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"It's never over," he said. "At least, we have to not behave like that. Even if you think it is, I don't, but as well we have to not even think like that.

"If it is over for us, it is over for everybody else because we are all together in a pack there, so we have to first focus to stay at the top and then after, if we can reduce the distance with Chelsea you never know.

"But they have an advantage that they don't play in Europe. They play for nothing, they have no midweek games basically, so they are of course in a very strong position."

Next up for Wenger's men is a home encounter with relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version