Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that the race to finish in the top four this season is "even tighter than ever".

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the race for the top four is "even tighter than ever" this season.

The Frenchman has guided the Gunners to a top-four placing every season since he took charge of the side in 1996 but faces a tough ask to maintain his record this season.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the table, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur and two points behind Manchester City, but are being chased for a Champions League place by Liverpool and Manchester United, who are one and two points back respectively.

"We look at the teams that surround us. We are all in a pack that is very tight and the fight for every position will be massive," Wenger told reporters this morning. "Like it has always been every year in the Premier League, maybe even more this season than ever.

"It has always been difficult [to make the top four], but maybe it is even tighter than ever. The way we respond to a disappointing result last Saturday is vital."

Wenger went on to insist that his side could still win the title this season, despite being 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"It's never over," he said. "At least, we have to not behave like that. Even if you think it is, I don't, but as well we have to not even think like that.

"If it is over for us, it is over for everybody else because we are all together in a pack there, so we have to first focus to stay at the top and then after, if we can reduce the distance with Chelsea you never know.

"But they have an advantage that they don't play in Europe. They play for nothing, they have no midweek games basically, so they are of course in a very strong position."

Next up for Wenger's men is a home encounter with relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday.