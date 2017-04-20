General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger 'to stick with three-man defence for rest of season'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Arsene Wenger is to persist with a back three for the remainder of the campaign, as he attempts to get Arsenal's season firmly back on track.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 13:34 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will extend his experiment with a three-man defence until the end of the season, according to a report.

The Gunners boss sprung a surprise against Middlesbrough on Monday evening by tweaking his tried-and-trusted formation, going with a back three for the 2-1 win in the North-East.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Wenger now plans to stick with the 3-4-3 setup, as opposed to his usual 4-2-3-1, having perhaps been inspired by the success of league leaders Chelsea who have stormed to the summit since tweaking style in September.

Wenger has used a traditional back four for the vast majority of his 21 years in North London, but a dire run of results - culminating in a fifth defeat in eight league outings to Crystal Palace recently - has forced a rethink.

Arsenal are back in action on Sunday with an FA Cup semi-final meeting against Manchester City, before then turning attention back to league commitments when facing Leicester City three days later.

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Wilshere back in July for training'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger 'to stick with three-man defence for rest of season'
 Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Jack Wilshere "will be back in July for normal training"
Wenger gunning for FA Cup finalWilshere vows to do 'whatever it takes'Howe: 'Big blow to lose Wilshere'Wenger to consider Szczesny return?Ospina agrees personal terms with Turkish side?
Jack Wilshere suffers broken legRobson urges Arsenal to ignore TerryWilshere: 'Belief in God motivates me'Steve Agnew bemoans missed opportunityWenger: 'Tactical change was needed'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 