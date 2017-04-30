Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that Tottenham Hotspur have earned their high-flying Premier League position this season.

Spurs currently sit second in the table, just four points adrift of leaders Chelsea following this afternoon's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the North London derby.

The Gunners are now guaranteed to finish below their local rivals for the first time since 1995, and Wenger admitted that he can have no complaints with his side sitting so far below their neighbours.

"Look, the points are the points. They do not come from heaven, you earn them on the pitch. That's it," he told reporters.

"If I believe or not, the gap is there. That is often in the final part of the season, that can go one way or the other without really reflecting the difference between the teams."

Arsenal now sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.