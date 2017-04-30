Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Arsenal
Alli (55'), Kane (58' pen.)
Kane (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Paulista (70'), Giroud (73'), Monreal (76')

Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur deserve Premier League position'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that Tottenham Hotspur have earned their high-flying Premier League position this season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 20:54 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur deserve their high-flying spot in the Premier League table this season.

Spurs currently sit second in the table, just four points adrift of leaders Chelsea following this afternoon's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the North London derby.

The Gunners are now guaranteed to finish below their local rivals for the first time since 1995, and Wenger admitted that he can have no complaints with his side sitting so far below their neighbours.

"Look, the points are the points. They do not come from heaven, you earn them on the pitch. That's it," he told reporters.

"If I believe or not, the gap is there. That is often in the final part of the season, that can go one way or the other without really reflecting the difference between the teams."

Arsenal now sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Wenger: 'We don't compare ourselves to Spurs'
>
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
