May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,474
Southampton
0-2
Arsenal

Ward-Prowse (44')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Sanchez (60'), Giroud (84')
Ozil (73'), Bellerin (93')

Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez scores important goals'

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Alexis Sanchez always scores "important goals" for the club after he helped his side to a 2-0 win over Southampton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 13:12 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised the impact of Alexis Sanchez after he netted during the club's 2-0 win over Southampton on Wednesday night.

Sanchez deceived two Saints defenders before finishing past Fraser Forster to open the scoring at St Mary's, a goal which brought up 20 for the current Premier League campaign.

The Chilean had not contributed during the first hour of the clash on the south coast, but Wenger has paid credit to the match-winning performance from his star player.

The Frenchman told Sky Sports News: "That's Alexis, he's a player who never gives up. He's always tricky to stop, very good in short space and in the box he is dangerous. The goal he scored tonight shows what he's about - very good technique in a short space.

"He scores important goals. Tonight is not a 5-0. He has invention in his head. He's creative, not fazed by anything, and he surprised everyone in the stadium tonight with his goal.

"He always grows during games, he is always a bit of a slow starter and gets stronger and stronger."

Sanchez was also making his 100th league appearance for Arsenal since signing for the club in 2014.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Your Comments
