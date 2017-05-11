General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Aaron Ramsey benefiting from back three'

Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring the opener during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
© AFP
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that midfielder Aaron Ramsey is benefiting from his decision to switch to a new formation.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that midfielder Aaron Ramsey is directly benefiting from the decision to switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Ramsey has endured an indifferent season with the Gunners, but he has produced two of his best performances of the season in the wins over Manchester United and Southampton respectively.

The North London outfit are yet to peak since their usual 4-2-3-1 tactic was ditched, but Wenger is delighted with how the strategy has worked so far.

He told the club's official website: "He has a bit more protection behind him and has more freedom to go forward and get into the box.

"When he is at his best physically, he has a huge engine. Also he has a sense for the timing of his runs, so when he's physically strong he can take advantage of his tactical knowledge of the game.

"You would say the system suits him well, and that's what you want. Some players maybe suffer a bit more, but what is most important is that the system takes advantage of the quality of the players individually as much as possible."

Arsenal are looking to win their remaining three matches in order to boost their hopes of achieving a place in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Wenger: 'Giroud, Welbeck deserve to start'
Your Comments
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
