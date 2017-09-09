Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
3-0
Bournemouth
Welbeck (6', 50'), Lacazette (28')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Francis (77')

Arsene Wenger: 'Danny Welbeck is getting stronger and stronger'

Danny Welbeck in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that Danny Welbeck will continue to improve his finishing ability following his brace against Bournemouth.
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 21:37 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised the improvement of Danny Welbeck following his brace against Bournemouth this afternoon.

Welbeck scored twice and set up another as the Gunners returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Cherries at the Emirates Stadium, opening the scoring after just six minutes before doubling his personal tally in the second half.

Wenger was particularly happy with the England international's second goal and believes that he will develop into a clinical finisher if he continues to grow in confidence inside the penalty area.

"He gets stronger and stronger. Let's not forget that he was out for a long time. He gets stronger and stronger. He's a team player, Danny Welbeck, and that's why coaches love him," Wenger told reporters.

"He's a guy who has a huge physical potential. People are not convinced that he is a great finisher, but these kinds of goals will help him become more relaxed in front of goal. I liked his second goal today because it was the clean finish of a goalscorer."

Welbeck has now scored three goals in four games this season, already surpassing his total from last season and just one short of his highest ever Premier League tally in a season for Arsenal.

Danny Welbeck opens the scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
