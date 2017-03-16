General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: "Nothing is good enough any more"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger says that it his not down to him to judge what success is for Arsenal this season, but admits that "nothing is good enough anymore".
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 10:37 UK

Arsene Wenger has refused to name what would constitute success for Arsenal this season, stating that "nothing is good enough any more".

The Frenchman remains the subject of criticism by a number of Gunners fans for failing to mount a successful Premier League title challenge and exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Although claiming that it is not for him to judge what success would mean, he has earmarked Champions League qualification and an FA Cup win as his objectives in the next few months.

Wenger told a press conference: "Nothing is good enough any more. You try to do as well as you can. Success is not down to me to judge. Our job is to do as well as we can until the end of the season.

"We want to play in the Champions League next season but we have a tough job because we have six or seven teams fighting for places, and how well we do until the end of the season will depend on that.

"For us it's vital of course (to win at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday). It's a strange championship because we don't have continuity at the moment. You play in the cup then you play away again, and the teams have played a different number of games.

"You can never afford to lose. It's true it's a tough game, West Brom traditionally is, but we have a chance to come back closer to the position that is closer to Chelsea."

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table, five points behind Liverpool, albeit with two games in hand on Jurgen Klopp's side.

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Your Comments
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Report: Manchester United considering shock move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Jorge Sampaoli wants Alexis Sanchez at Sevilla
