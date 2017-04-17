Apr 17, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Attendance: 31,298
Middlesbrough
1-2
Arsenal
Negredo (50')
Leadbitter (7'), Gestede (82')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sanchez (42'), Ozil (71')
Oxlade-Chamberlain (4'), Paulista (43')

Arsene Wenger: 'No more room for Arsenal slip-ups'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that his side will need to win all of their remaining matches if they are to bridge the seven-point gap to the top four.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 13:09 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that his side cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to finish in the top four this season.

A run of five defeats in eight Premier League games saw the Gunners slip down as low as seventh in the table, but they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night.

Seven points still separate them from the Champions League places with only seven games of their season remaining, though, and Wenger believes that his side will need to take maximum points from now until the end of the campaign if they are to bridge that gap.

"For us, the clarity is there - we have to win every game to have a chance to get in the top four, starting tonight," he told reporters.

"I think it will make the team a bit more serene. You could see that on some occasions, we were a bit over-cautious tonight.

"Hopefully that will give us a bit more confidence. Mathematically it is still possible, even if it is difficult, but we have to give it a go."

The Gunners must still face the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United before the end of the season.

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 