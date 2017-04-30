Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Arsenal
 

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal players have the mental strength'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that his players have proven that they have "the mental strength" required to mount a late bid for a top-four place.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:08 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the club's most recent results have boosted confidence within his first-team squad.

A poor start to 2017 led to fierce criticism for Wenger and his players, but three consecutive victories in all competitions have resulted in the Gunners remaining in the hunt for a top-four place in the Premier League table and a spot in the FA Cup final.

They still have work to do in order to overtake two of the teams above them in the standings, but Wenger has backed his players to keep on fighting until the end of the campaign, starting with the North London derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

The Frenchman told reporters: "The last two games have been very important for us. We got positive results and we need to fight. We built some belief and showed everybody we have the mental strength. We have shown persistence, tenacity, a desire to win and keep going at any cost.

"We know what is needed for us until the end of the season. We will not sit back, we will try to go forward and win the game."

Arsenal need to win against their rivals in order to maintain hope of finishing above them in the table.

Laurent Koscielny reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger hints at Koscielny fitness boost
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal players have the mental strength'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger appeals to the referee as Alexis Sanchez reacts in pain during the Premier League match against Leicester City on April 26 2017
Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez, Christian Fuchs spat 'wasn't embarrassing'
Wenger hints at Koscielny fitness boostBellerin: 'Spirits high in Arsenal camp'Frampton tweets Sanchez after "swollen lip"Teams announced for 2017 Emirates CupNapoli show interest in Arsenal goalkeeper?
Pochettino: 'We have bigger dreams than Arsenal'Wenger defends Sanchez after throw-in incidentWenger: 'Leicester made life tough'Arsenal 'close to opening Oxlade-Chamberlain talks'Result: Huth own goal earns Arsenal win over Leicester
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 