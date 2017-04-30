Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that his players have proven that they have "the mental strength" required to mount a late bid for a top-four place.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the club's most recent results have boosted confidence within his first-team squad.

A poor start to 2017 led to fierce criticism for Wenger and his players, but three consecutive victories in all competitions have resulted in the Gunners remaining in the hunt for a top-four place in the Premier League table and a spot in the FA Cup final.

They still have work to do in order to overtake two of the teams above them in the standings, but Wenger has backed his players to keep on fighting until the end of the campaign, starting with the North London derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

The Frenchman told reporters: "The last two games have been very important for us. We got positive results and we need to fight. We built some belief and showed everybody we have the mental strength. We have shown persistence, tenacity, a desire to win and keep going at any cost.

"We know what is needed for us until the end of the season. We will not sit back, we will try to go forward and win the game."

Arsenal need to win against their rivals in order to maintain hope of finishing above them in the table.