Arsene Wenger: 'Kylian Mbappe is the new Pele'

Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt following his move from AS Monaco
© Offside
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lavishes praise on Kylian Mbappe, describing the 18-year-old as "the new Pele".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 20:17 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has lavished praise on Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, claiming that the France international could become "the new Pele".

Arsenal were among a host of clubs interested in signing Mbappe this summer following a breakthrough season which saw the 18-year-old help AS Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals.

PSG won the race for his signature with a mega-money offer, though, and after the youngster scored on his debut for his new club Wenger had nothing but praise for him.

"I think he is exceptionally intelligent, he has an exceptional character and exceptional belief," Wenger told beIn Sports.

"I say to my friends, 'Mbappe is the new Pele'. He can become the best player in the world, because he as well has the charisma, the character, the belief.

"You never think you're speaking to an 18-year-old when you speak to him. He always gives you the impression when he gets the ball that something special can happen."

Mbappe scored 26 goals in 44 appearances for Monaco last season, and recently opened his account for France too.

Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger questions Neymar motive for move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Arsene Wenger, Pele, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger and Joe Mourinho shake hands during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho aims dig at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger
 South African Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis looks on before the English Premier League football match between Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal at Loftus Road in London on May 4, 2013
Arsenal chief executive gets 'bigger transfer role'
 Alexandre Lacazette is congratulated by Hector Bellerin after scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Result: Arsenal cruise past Bournemouth to return to winning ways
Wenger: 'I turned down Man Utd approach'Wenger: 'Kylian Mbappe is the new Pele'Wenger questions Neymar motive for moveMan United to launch Lemar bid?Fenerbahce to return for Jack Wilshere?
Arsenal 'still keen on Raheem Sterling'Bravo: 'Sanchez bitter over failed City move'Wenger pleased with Welbeck progressWenger: 'Sanchez will win the fans back'Welbeck: 'Wenger has a good headache'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
Arsene Wenger questions Neymar motive for Paris Saint-Germain move
 Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt following his move from AS Monaco
Arsene Wenger: 'Kylian Mbappe is the new Pele'
 Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt following his move from AS Monaco
Kylian Mbappe: 'I had a lot of fun on Paris Saint-Germain debut'
Result: Mbappe nets on debut as PSG hammer MetzMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forMbappe tips Dembele to thrive at BarcaDraxler hopeful over Barcelona switch?Kylian Mbappe included in PSG squad
Celtic to assess Dembele ahead of PSG clashHatem Ben Afra threatens PSG legal actionYann Karamoh turned down PSG, ArsenalJuventus 'eye Thomas Meunier move'Mbappe, Neymar train together at PSG
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 