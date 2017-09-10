Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lavishes praise on Kylian Mbappe, describing the 18-year-old as "the new Pele".

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has lavished praise on Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, claiming that the France international could become "the new Pele".

Arsenal were among a host of clubs interested in signing Mbappe this summer following a breakthrough season which saw the 18-year-old help AS Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals.

PSG won the race for his signature with a mega-money offer, though, and after the youngster scored on his debut for his new club Wenger had nothing but praise for him.

"I think he is exceptionally intelligent, he has an exceptional character and exceptional belief," Wenger told beIn Sports.

"I say to my friends, 'Mbappe is the new Pele'. He can become the best player in the world, because he as well has the charisma, the character, the belief.

"You never think you're speaking to an 18-year-old when you speak to him. He always gives you the impression when he gets the ball that something special can happen."

Mbappe scored 26 goals in 44 appearances for Monaco last season, and recently opened his account for France too.