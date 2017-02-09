General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Laurent Koscielny comments were twisted'

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny celebrates scoring the opening goal against Newcastle on May 19, 2013
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Laurent Koscielny's alleged words of criticism were "twisted" and "lost in translation".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:17 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that Laurent Koscielny's alleged comments criticising him were "twisted" and "lost in translation".

The centre-back appeared to question his manager's team selection after the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday, saying that his side "should have played more as a team".

Asked about Koscielny's remarks at his Thursday morning presser, Wenger responded: "The comments that have been made are lost in translation. That has been twisted. But anyway, the players are responsible for performance.

"The club works well when everybody does his job. The players are responsible for their performance and that's all. Nothing more than that. I believe that the manager is responsible for the results and the team selection, the board is responsible for long-term decisions and the club works only like that.

"[Koscielny] didn't mean that at all. But when you have a disappointing result, you get people turn things round and we are used to that. We can deal with that."

The defeat saw Wenger's side drop to fourth in the Premier League, 12 points behind the league-leading Blues.

Joe 'head and shoulders' Hart applauds supporters during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger 'not interested' in Joe Hart
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Laurent Koscielny, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Bournemouth 'unlikely' to bid for Jack Wilshere
 Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny celebrates scoring the opening goal against Newcastle on May 19, 2013
Arsene Wenger: 'Laurent Koscielny comments were twisted'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
Arsene Wenger admits to "difficult week"
Arsene Wenger coy on Petr Cech inclusionHector Bellerin still a doubt for ArsenalWenger 'not interested' in Joe HartMustafi: 'Arsenal can still win Premier League'Ballack: 'Ozil should leave Arsenal to win titles'
Arsenal: 'Bellerin still being assessed'Petr Cech offers support to Ryan MasonKeown: 'Wenger already decided to stay'Gallas: 'Time for change at Arsenal'Koscielny questions Wenger's team selection
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version