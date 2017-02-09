Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Laurent Koscielny's alleged words of criticism were "twisted" and "lost in translation".

The centre-back appeared to question his manager's team selection after the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday, saying that his side "should have played more as a team".

Asked about Koscielny's remarks at his Thursday morning presser, Wenger responded: "The comments that have been made are lost in translation. That has been twisted. But anyway, the players are responsible for performance.

"The club works well when everybody does his job. The players are responsible for their performance and that's all. Nothing more than that. I believe that the manager is responsible for the results and the team selection, the board is responsible for long-term decisions and the club works only like that.

"[Koscielny] didn't mean that at all. But when you have a disappointing result, you get people turn things round and we are used to that. We can deal with that."

The defeat saw Wenger's side drop to fourth in the Premier League, 12 points behind the league-leading Blues.