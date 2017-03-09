General view of the Emirates

Arsene Wenger is surprised to hear of rumours linking Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a departure from Arsenal and confirms that he wants the winger to stay at the club.
Thursday, March 9, 2017

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he wants Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay at Arsenal after appearing surprised by speculation linking the winger with a move away.

Reports have emerged in recent weeks suggesting that the England international was considering a summer departure after becoming disillusioned about the club's ambitions and form.

"I haven't seen that, I don't know," Wenger told reporters at Thursday's club press conference when asked about Oxlade-Chamberlain wanting to leave.

"I'm surprised by that because I believe he has developed well, developing well at the moment, he's been given his chance. When you are somewhere you have to want to be there first.

"After all I can say is personally I rate him highly, I showed that in the way I kept faith in him when he was injured. I personally wish that he stays at the club, he's a very promising player who has developed very well, looks to have the values we rate at this club."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a move to Manchester United, while Liverpool and Everton are also thought to be monitoring his situation.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
