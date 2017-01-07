Arsene Wenger says he could do with the services of Jack Wilshere, who is on loan at Bournemouth, to shore up Arsenal's depleted midfield.

Arsene Wenger has expressed a degree of regret at allowing Jack Wilshere to leave Arsenal on loan, as he is now left with few options in midfield.

The England international left the Gunners for a season-long move to Bournemouth in the summer in a bid to prove his fitness and earn a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are currently short in midfield, with Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla out injured and Mohamed Elneny at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Wilshere's Cherries deal has no recall clause.

Asked if he regretted allowing Wilshere to leave, Wenger told Sky Sports News: "Yes, I could use him now.

"But if he had not played until now, he would not be ready to play now. What looks unfair at some moments in the season is that you know at some stage you could need the player.

"But even at the start you need to have the right balance between competition and numbers and chances for the player to play. And still today I think it was the right decision for him to go."

Arsenal's next fixture sees them take on Championship side Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.