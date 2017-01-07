Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal could use Jack Wilshere now'

Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger says he could do with the services of Jack Wilshere, who is on loan at Bournemouth, to shore up Arsenal's depleted midfield.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 09:11 UK

Arsene Wenger has expressed a degree of regret at allowing Jack Wilshere to leave Arsenal on loan, as he is now left with few options in midfield.

The England international left the Gunners for a season-long move to Bournemouth in the summer in a bid to prove his fitness and earn a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are currently short in midfield, with Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla out injured and Mohamed Elneny at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Wilshere's Cherries deal has no recall clause.

Asked if he regretted allowing Wilshere to leave, Wenger told Sky Sports News: "Yes, I could use him now.

"But if he had not played until now, he would not be ready to play now. What looks unfair at some moments in the season is that you know at some stage you could need the player.

"But even at the start you need to have the right balance between competition and numbers and chances for the player to play. And still today I think it was the right decision for him to go."

Arsenal's next fixture sees them take on Championship side Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger sweating over Coquelin injury
>
View our homepages for Francis Coquelin, Santi Cazorla, Mohamed Elneny, Arsene Wenger, Jack Wilshere, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal could use Jack Wilshere now'
 Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin out for three to four weeks with hamstring injury
 Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal lifts the trophy in celebration alongside Lukas Podolski, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Vermaelen after the FA Cup with Budweiser Final match between Arsenal and Hull City at Wembley Stadium on May 17, 2014
Arsene Wenger: FA Cup "a big priority" for Arsenal this season
Everton training ground naming rights soldArsenal owner 'invests £85m in vineyard'Mahrez named African Footballer of the YearArsenal to launch Andrea Belotti bid?Bramall "gobsmacked" at training with Arsenal
Arsene Wenger questions Chelsea's resolveArsenal considering bid for Porto defender?Ozil to be assessed following two-week illnessWenger: 'Sanchez meltdown is normal'Rangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal could use Jack Wilshere now'
 Referee Michael Oliver shows a red card to Bournemouth defender Simon Francis during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
Simon Francis handed three-game ban after losing red card appeal
 Bournemouth's Harry Arter in action during the game with Crystal Palace on December 26, 2015
Footballer axed for posting vile tweets about Harry Arter's personal tragedy
Bournemouth appeal Francis red cardArsene Wenger: 'We refused to lose'Howe: 'Francis sending-off was harsh'Giroud "disappointed" by Arsenal drawResult: Arsenal rescue dramatic point at Bournemouth
Team News: Mustafi makes Arsenal return at BournemouthLive Commentary: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal - as it happenedHowe: Wenger shown "incredible faith" by ArsenalWenger: 'No developments on Wilshere contract'Newcastle 'told to pay £15m for Hogan'
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version