Arsene Wenger has explained how switching to a three-man defence was intended to help Arsenal deal with Middlesbrough's "direct game" on Monday night.

The Gunners were criticised for failing to deal with a physical approach from both West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, both of whom put three goals past Arsenal's defence in their respective fixtures.

Wenger's decision to opt for three at the back for the first time since 1997 raised eyebrows ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Riverside Stadium, but the end result was a 2-1 win for the visitors.

The Frenchman explained his decision to BBC Sport, saying: "I felt it added a bit more stability on the long balls. We faced a direct game and we have been punished a bit on that.

"It gave the opponents more of the ball. Against Palace we had 70 percent possession but lost. Sometimes we want to have the ball but when a team lacks confidence just to change the system can help believe something different."

The result in Teesside saw Arsenal climb to sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.