Apr 17, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-2
Arsenal
Negredo (50')
Leadbitter (7'), Gestede (82')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sanchez (42'), Ozil (71')
Oxlade-Chamberlain (4'), Paulista (43')

Arsene Wenger: 'Three-man defence designed to counter Middlesbrough direct game'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger explains how switching to a three-man defence was intended to help Arsenal deal with Middlesbrough's "direct game" in their 2-1 win over the Teessiders.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 22:42 UK

Arsene Wenger has explained how switching to a three-man defence was intended to help Arsenal deal with Middlesbrough's "direct game" on Monday night.

The Gunners were criticised for failing to deal with a physical approach from both West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, both of whom put three goals past Arsenal's defence in their respective fixtures.

Wenger's decision to opt for three at the back for the first time since 1997 raised eyebrows ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Riverside Stadium, but the end result was a 2-1 win for the visitors.

The Frenchman explained his decision to BBC Sport, saying: "I felt it added a bit more stability on the long balls. We faced a direct game and we have been punished a bit on that.

"It gave the opponents more of the ball. Against Palace we had 70 percent possession but lost. Sometimes we want to have the ball but when a team lacks confidence just to change the system can help believe something different."

The result in Teesside saw Arsenal climb to sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: Boro game "was a big test"
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez scores during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Three-man defence designed to counter Middlesbrough direct game'
 Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Laurent Koscielny hails "important" three points
Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'We haven't been good enough'Wenger: Boro game "was a big test"Result: Sanchez, Ozil end Arsenal's away woesTeam News: Wenger opts for three-man defence at BoroArsenal's Bellerin issues rallying cry
Arsenal eye Benzema as Sanchez replacement?Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal, Milan?Wenger: 'Bellerin criticism is unfair'Wenger urges Bellerin to miss U21 EurosLampard: 'Alli deserves PFA nomination'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 