Arsene Wenger expects Danny Welbeck to hit top form with Arsenal

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck sits on the floor injured on May 8, 2016
Arsene Wenger says that Danny Welbeck is a "young, promising striker" who remains a key player for Arsenal, despite his lack of playing time in recent years.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Danny Welbeck, claiming that the forward still has huge promise to succeed in the top flight.

The England international has seen his time at the Emirates Stadium curtailed by injury, making just two appearances this term since returning from eight months on the sidelines.

Welbeck is in contention to continue his comeback when Arsenal take on Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, and Wenger is confident that the 26-year-old is still young enough to fulfil his early promise.

"First of all he is hugely popular because he did very well with England before he got injured, he was the centre-forward of England, let's not forget that," he told reporters. "England failed at the European Championships and you cannot stop people from thinking, 'If Welbeck was there he would have helped us win against Iceland'.

"Secondly he is a young, promising striker - he has a fantastic spirit and people sense that. He is genuine, committed and humble and you do not find that too many times together. Maybe as well people feel sorry for a guy who hasn't played for two years basically, and for me he is rightly, hugely popular.

"He has pace, good technique and is committed, he wants to help the team. He is a good finisher as well and before he got injured you could see that was coming out because when he played at Man United he didn't score enough goals. Suddenly it was coming and so he has been stopped just at the wrong moment."

Welbeck, who has 11 minutes under his belt in all during 2016-17, scored four times in 11 league appearances last season.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Henry tells Ozil: 'Stay and become a legend'
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Burnley
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Team News: Arsenal, Burnley both unchanged
