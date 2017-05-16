May 16, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Sunderland
 

Arsene Wenger expecting "frustrating" season finale

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that it would be "frustrating" to miss out on a top-four spot if they finish the season with 75 points - four more than last term.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 16:08 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that it will be "frustrating" to miss out on a place in the top four with a final points total of 75 this season.

Manchester City secured Champions League football despite amassing just 66 points last term, but Arsenal know that even victory in their final two games of the campaign may not be enough for them to finish in the top four this time around.

The Gunners require either Liverpool or Manchester City to drop points in the final week of the season to stand any chance of sneaking into the Champions League places, but even if they do not make it Wenger insisted that he would take the Europa League seriously should he remain in charge next season.

"It will be frustrating. I still think we just have to give our best to get to 75 points and if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. At least we have done our job well to the end. I would say we would be a victim of a lack of consistency that we have shown through the season. Overall, that is in a very short spell where we have paid for it," he told reporters

"We are a victim of nobody. If we make 75 points, we can only be beaten by one point. That point can happen in the season one side or the other. You will always have regrets because you could have one point more but you forget as well the games you won in the last season where you could the season after not win.

"Apart from the League Cup, where we play always the younger players to give them a chance to develop, we take all the other competition seriously. I think I play in my eighth cup final. You don't do that if you don't take competitions seriously."

In addition to needing favours from elsewhere, Arsenal must also beat Sunderland and Everton in their final two games of the season.

Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Read Next:
Koscielny picks CL qualification over FA Cup
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Laurent Koscielny picks Champions League qualification over winning FA Cup
 Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Alexis Sanchez takes part in Arsenal training ahead of Sunderland clash
 Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez to undergo late fitness test'
Wenger expecting "frustrating" finaleKoscielny hoping for Alexis Sanchez stayLyon chairman hints at Lacazette exitKoscielny in dark over Arsene WengerKoscielny needs daily treatment
Kolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Giggs suggests Man Utd should go for Sanchez Preview: Arsenal vs. SunderlandArsene Wenger takes swipe at West HamMoyes: 'I may have to field kids at Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsene Wenger expecting "frustrating" season finale
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Divock Origi: 'Philippe Coutinho is a joy to play with'
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Champions League beginning of something big for Liverpool'
Divock Origi: 'Boro game like a final'Tomkins slams Grujic "disgusting" tackleKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Coutinho 'entourage working on Barca move'Sturridge: 'Klopp has shown faith in me'
Cherries keen on Reds defender Gomez?Klopp hopeful over Firmino fitnessCoutinho: 'I know nothing of Barca talk'Klopp: 'Liverpool can handle the pressure'Lallana: 'We could have scored more'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'James Rodriguez would adapt to Premier League'
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsene Wenger expecting "frustrating" season finale
Nolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'Guardiola: 'Barca would have sacked me'Preview: Man City vs. West BromKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait'
John Stones back in contention for CityTorino president surprised by Hart errorsMartin Demichelis announces retirementMan City interested in Donnarumma?Fernandinho confident of squad improvement
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 