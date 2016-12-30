Arsene Wenger: 'Antonio Conte deserves huge credit'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger heaps praise on Antonio Conte, who has turned Chelsea into "super-favourites" for the title after guiding his side six points clear at the top.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:58 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has conceded that Chelsea are now the "super-favourites" to win the Premier League title due to the impressive work of manager Antonio Conte.

The Blues have not looked back since suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Gunners and Liverpool in September, racking up 12 wins on the spin to move six points clear at the summit.

Wenger, whose side sit nine points off the top after a recent slip-up that saw them lose successive fixtures, does however believe that the pressure could potentially get to the runaway leaders as the season progresses.

"At the moment Chelsea are the super-favourites because they are quite big and made a big difference," he told reporters. "But it is theirs to lose as we say here in England. They can still lose it - at the moment they have won it but they can still lose it.

"It's still a long way to go and very difficult for everybody so the head-to-head matches will have a vital importance. They have addressed their problems well. You have to give credit to Conte to find a solution that has balanced well his team.

"They bought David Luiz who stabilised their defensive record and I think overall they are the team that has been the most consistent until now."

Chelsea are just one win away from equalling Arsenal's 15-year record of 13-successive victories in the English top flight, with games against Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur to come over the New Year programme.

Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL title
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte, David Luiz, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Antonio Conte deserves huge credit'
 Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri interested in replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?
Wenger: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain rumours untrue'Wenger accuses Mathieu Debuchy of lyingDebuchy: 'I want to leave Arsenal'Klopp: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain links complete nonsense'Liverpool to make move for Arsenal midfielder?
Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL titleJulian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Lauren hails "world-class" BellerinAgent confirms PL interest in Kessie
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Antonio Conte: 'Thibaut Courtois is not joining Real Madrid'
 Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Report: Real Madrid step up interest in Thibaut Courtois
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'
Eddie Howe: 'Chelsea ruined my Christmas!'Wenger: 'Conte deserves huge credit'Hazard scored 'drunk hat-trick', claims ex-teammateRedknapp planning Blues raid if named Swansea boss?Newcastle 'waiting on Loftus-Cheek'
Obuh: 'Conte should give chance to Omeruo'Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL titleAgent confirms PL interest in KessieChelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'Hazard: 'Chelsea better than two seasons ago'
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version