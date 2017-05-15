General view of the Emirates

Arsene Wenger: 'Missing out on Champions League would not change Arsenal plans'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is adamant that a failure to qualify for the Champions League will not affect his future or the club's summer transfer plans.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has claimed that a failure to qualify for the Champions League will not affect his future or the club's summer transfer plans.

The Gunners are facing the prospect of missing out on a place in Europe's elite competition for the first time since 1998, with Manchester City and Liverpool the favourites to secure the final two Champions League places.

Wenger, who is yet to confirm whether he will remain at the club next season, told Sky Sports News: "I believe finishing outside the top four will not have any influence on how the club will be led and how we will operate on the transfer market.

"If we finish outside the top four it will be down to one point and one point will be hard to swallow. Our chance is just to win our games. We have 69 points but our target is to get to 75. That would be four points more than last year. We have created the momentum again. Overall, the only chance we have to be in the top four is to win our games.

"I am very positive because it looks like we get stronger in every game. We have to dig deep and fight in every game. We won six of the last seven games. We look strong again away from home. The players have character, the players have spirit. We have gone through a hostile environment and you do not recover if you are not strong."

Arsenal take on already-relegated Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday aiming to claim their seventh win from eight matches before facing Everton on the final day of the season.

