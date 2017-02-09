Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger calls for the club's fans to get behind the team in the same manner as Tottenham's supporters do despite back-to-back league defeats.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged the club's supporters to get behind the team in the same way as those of North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur do.

Wenger has faced fresh questions over his future following back-to-back Premier League defeats to Watford and Chelsea which have left the Gunners 12 points adrift of the league leaders.

However, the Frenchman insists that it "doesn't make sense" to turn on the team following a couple of bad results and called on the fans to act in the same way as those from the clubs around them in the table.

"Of course, our fans have been consistent and have a high level of expectation, as I have as well. But I don't feel it is absolutely clear," he told reporters.

"You cannot be a fan until last Tuesday and not be a fan anymore and not be behind the team this Saturday. It doesn't make sense. All the other clubs, everywhere we fight with - Man United, Man City, Liverpool... they have big expectations as well and big histories.

"We are in a fight there, we absolutely have to be united or we have no chance to do it. You have Tottenham, everyone is in the fight and everyone is behind their team. We have to do exactly the same, even if we had two disappointing results."

Arsenal host a resurgent Hull City side on Saturday hoping to return to winning ways.