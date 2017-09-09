Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that the Gunners can still win the Premier League title, despite a poor start to the season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that the Gunners can still win the Premier League title this season.

After defeats to both Stoke City and Liverpool, Arsenal sit six points adrift of leaders Manchester United, but Wenger has insisted that Jose Mourinho's side do not necessarily hold an advantage over the North Londoners.

The Frenchman is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Why not? Because we have played three games, and two away games? OK, we lost at Liverpool but we can redress the situation very well and very quickly.

"Some teams who are the new favourites, they are not in a better position than us."

Arsenal return to action when they host Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, before Wenger and his players make the short trip to Chelsea next weekend.