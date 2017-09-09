General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal can still win Premier League title'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that the Gunners can still win the Premier League title, despite a poor start to the season.
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:48 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that the Gunners can still win the Premier League title this season.

After defeats to both Stoke City and Liverpool, Arsenal sit six points adrift of leaders Manchester United, but Wenger has insisted that Jose Mourinho's side do not necessarily hold an advantage over the North Londoners.

The Frenchman is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Why not? Because we have played three games, and two away games? OK, we lost at Liverpool but we can redress the situation very well and very quickly.

"Some teams who are the new favourites, they are not in a better position than us."

Arsenal return to action when they host Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, before Wenger and his players make the short trip to Chelsea next weekend.

Your Comments
expand
 