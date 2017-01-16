Arsene Wenger predicts the Premier League title race to remain tight all the way, as just five points separate five teams at the top end of the division.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted to being surprised by just how many teams remain in the mix at the top end of the Premier League.

London rivals Chelsea remain the strong favourites to win the title this season after opening up a seven-point lead over the chasing pack at the summit of the table.

Just five points separate second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in fifth, however, while Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal have only one point between them with 21 games of the season now played.

Wenger cannot recall a title race being so close, but the Frenchman concedes that it is still Chelsea's to lose following their return to winning ways at the weekend.

"It's the first time in 20 years that at this stage of the season you have six teams at the top," he told reporters. "Chelsea still have a big advantage, but they're all doing well.

"You look around you and nobody is dropping off, so it's down to being consistent, keeping your nerve, focusing on your game. Now we go into Europe, into the cups, big games – who can maintain it? Honestly, nobody can tell."

Arsenal, who beat Swansea City 4-0 on Saturday afternoon, return to action next weekend with a home match against Burnley.