Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck says that manager Arsene Wenger has "a good headache" when it comes to his options up front.

A difficult August for the Gunners saw them lose at Stoke City before being humiliated at Liverpool, while the club's activities in the transfer market and the uncertainty over Alexis Sanchez's future have caused major unrest among some supporters.

Wenger's charges were back to winning ways today, however, as Welbeck's brace and a strike from record signing Alexandre Lacazette saw them claim all three points from their home encounter with Bournemouth.

"We have had a difficult few weeks and we got the right result - but it has to continue," Welbeck told reporters afterwards. "You have to be prepared and execute the gameplan. The early goal helped us along the way. We have got Cologne on Thursday [in the Europa League] and then Chelsea away next Sunday.

"It is a good headache for the manager to have up front - with me, Lacazette, [Olivier] Giroud and Sanchez."

Today's result saw Arsenal move up to ninth in the Premier League table.