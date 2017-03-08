General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal's Theo Walcott: 'The players need to take pressure off Arsene Wenger'

Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Theo Walcott says that the players need to step up for manager Arsene Wenger following Arsenal's Champions League exit.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Theo Walcott has claimed that it is the players' responsibility to ease pressure of the shoulders of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman has been under the spotlight all season, but that intensified on Tuesday night when his team were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage in a damaging 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

Prior to the match, a protest was staged by supporters calling for Wenger to walk away from the job that he has held for the past 20 years.

Walcott has admitted that he and his teammates are in the dark over the 67-year-old's future at the Emirates, but believes that the players need to step up.

In an interview with the London Evening Standard, Walcott said: "The players are like everybody else - we don't really know what's going on. We just want to try to focus on the football. The manager is focused on us. You can see how passionate he is with us from the way he talks to us in the meetings.

"He will take this on himself but us players need to look at ourselves. The manager has been taking a lot of flak in recent weeks and us players have been accepting it, but we can't.

"We need to take the pressure off the manager and that will happen by performances. Who knows what the manager will do? Players just want to play football for this club and do well for the manager."

Arsenal face a tough challenge in qualifying for next season's Champions League as they currently reside fifth in the table, with just seven points separating second from sixth in the standings.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Holloway slams "selfish pig" Sanchez
>
View our homepages for Theo Walcott, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich (2-10 on agg) - as it happened
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
QPR boss Ian Holloway brands Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez a "selfish pig"
 Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal's Theo Walcott: 'The players need to take pressure off Arsene Wenger'
Pires confirms Sanchez stormed out of trainingLennon brands Arsenal players "spoiled brats"Bellerin: 'Fans leaving early hurt me'Wenger: 'Arsenal unlucky against Bayern'Sanchez laughs on bench during thrashing
Wright: 'Worst period in Arsenal history'Result: Bayern embarrass Arsenal to reach quartersArsenal fans stage 'Wenger Out' protestTeam News: Alexis Sanchez recalled for ArsenalLucas Perez: 'I want more playing time'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 