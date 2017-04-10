General view of the Emirates

Alisher Usmanov: 'Arsene Wenger should prepare successor at Arsenal'

Arsenal's Russian shareholder Alisher Usmanov
Arsene Wenger should begin the process of identifying Arsenal's next manager, according to club shareholder Alisher Usmanov.
Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov has suggested that Arsene Wenger should begin the process of identifying the club's next manager.

The 67-year-old is yet to confirm whether he will stay on at the Emirates Stadium, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

A section of Arsenal fans have been calling for Wenger to leave in the wake of disappointing recent results, which have left a Premier League top-four finish in doubt.

Usmanov, the club's second-biggest shareholder, is quoted by Bloomberg as saying: "Some continuity is needed.

"This includes the need to prepare a successor for Wenger, but in a very respectful way. I can suggest that Wenger himself can prepare a successor."

Arsenal are currently sixth in the table, seven points off fourth-placed Manchester City, and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Quinn: 'North London has seen power shift'
