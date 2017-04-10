Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov has suggested that Arsene Wenger should begin the process of identifying the club's next manager.
The 67-year-old is yet to confirm whether he will stay on at the Emirates Stadium, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.
A section of Arsenal fans have been calling for Wenger to leave in the wake of disappointing recent results, which have left a Premier League top-four finish in doubt.
Usmanov, the club's second-biggest shareholder, is quoted by Bloomberg as saying: "Some continuity is needed.
"This includes the need to prepare a successor for Wenger, but in a very respectful way. I can suggest that Wenger himself can prepare a successor."
Arsenal are currently sixth in the table, seven points off fourth-placed Manchester City, and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.