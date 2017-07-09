Sol Campbell happy to manage in non-league as he seeks first job

Sol Campbell playing for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur on April 14, 2010.
Sol Campbell says that he is 'up for managing in non-league football' if it means landing his first managerial job, even offering to work on a reduced salary.
Former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur defender Sol Campbell has admitted that he would be willing to take on a job in non-league as he seeks his first managerial job.

The 42-year-old called time on his playing career in 2011 following a short spell with Newcastle United and has since spent time earning his coaching badges.

Campbell has struggled to break into the management industry, however, and is now prepared to drop down the footballing pyramid in search of a chance to put his years of experience on the field to good use, even if it means doing the job on a reduced salary.

"It's proving difficult, and if I have to start at the bottom I will," he told The Guardian. "People may think that I just want to manage in the Premier League, but I'm prepared to go to a non-league club, and if they can't pay me a salary just pay me a win bonus.

"I'm up for that. I won't be up for that four or five years down the line, but definitely for the first year. I'm itching to start. I just need a chance, even just an interview in which I can say: 'Take me for free and I'll show you what I can do.'"

Campbell also represented Portsmouth and Notts County during a 19-year professional career, the majority of which was spent with Spurs.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Campbell: 'Arsenal cannot let Sanchez leave'
