Robbie Savage: "Wenger Out"

Robbie Savage says that the time has come for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to leave the club.

Robbie Savage has said that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger should bring his 21-year reign in charge of the Gunners to an end this summer.

The Frenchman is under intense pressure after a 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek and has admitted that he may not remain in charge at the Emirates next season.

Writing in his column for The Mirror, Savage said: "Here they are, the two words I never thought I would write: Wenger Out. If a team reflects its manager, then in Munich on Wednesday night Arsenal were weak, bewildered and clueless how to stop the humiliation coming their way.

"Instead of riddles about being a manager next year at Arsenal or elsewhere - Arsene Wenger needs to give it to the fans straight. He should come out and say he is leaving at the end of the season, if that is his intention, because it would stop all the vitriol, division, hatred and grown men losing the plot on social media and beyond.

"The time has come for him to step down. It's been an incredible 21 years, but it's all over for Wenger – and from his haunted look after the game in Munich, I think he knows it."

Wenger is Arsenal's longest-serving and most decorated manager in history, winning three Premier League titles and six FA Cups, as well as guiding the side to a top-four finish in every one of his 20 seasons at the helm.