Aaron Ramsey not giving up on Arsenal winning Premier League title

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes that the team are still capable of winning the Premier League title, despite being 10 points adrift of Chelsea.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11:23 UK

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey remains optimistic that the club can still win the Premier League title, despite being 13 points off the pace.

Chelsea are currently leading the way with a 10-point advantage over the rest of the pack, and even though the Gunners have a game in hand, it will be a tough ask for them to close the gap.

The race to finish in the top four is tight, with just five points separating second from sixth, but Ramsey believes that the main prize is still up for grabs where Arsenal are concerned.

"There's still a lot of football to be played, stranger things have happened in the game before," talkSPORT quotes Ramsey as saying.

"Chelsea have quite a gap at the moment, but it only takes a couple of games and everybody's right back in there again. Arsenal have to get back to winning ways and compete again and go on a run."

It has been 13 years since the North London outfit won the league title, and since then have won three FA Cups.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Boateng: 'Arsenal are lucky to have Ozil'
