Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal players unsure of Arsene Wenger future'

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal skips past Yaya Toure of Manchester City during the Gunners' 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on December 21, 2015
Arsenal's players are still in the dark regarding Arsene Wenger's future at the club, according to Aaron Ramsey.
Aaron Ramsey has revealed that Arsenal's players are still in the dark regarding Arsene Wenger's future at the club.

The 67-year-old manager's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer and he is yet to confirm or deny whether he will remain at the club.

A section of Arsenal fans have been calling for Wenger to go in the wake of disappointing recent results, which have left a Premier League top-four finish in doubt.

"The manager hasn't said anything about it. He's our manager and we're delighted to play for him," Ramsey told Sky Sports News.

"He's been brilliant for us so hopefully we can repay him by finishing off this season strongly and hopefully win something for him.

"As players, we haven't really discussed it, we just want to go out there and try to win the game so we're focused and trying to work hard throughout the week to put it right at the weekend."

A host of Arsenal players, including Mesut Ozil and vice-captain Laurent Koscielny, have publicly urged Wenger to stay.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Wenger keen on keeping British players
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
 Arsenal legend Tony Adams is seen on the pitch before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on December 31, 2011
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
