Aaron Ramsey has revealed that Arsenal's players are still in the dark regarding Arsene Wenger's future at the club.

The 67-year-old manager's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer and he is yet to confirm or deny whether he will remain at the club.

A section of Arsenal fans have been calling for Wenger to go in the wake of disappointing recent results, which have left a Premier League top-four finish in doubt.

"The manager hasn't said anything about it. He's our manager and we're delighted to play for him," Ramsey told Sky Sports News.

"He's been brilliant for us so hopefully we can repay him by finishing off this season strongly and hopefully win something for him.

"As players, we haven't really discussed it, we just want to go out there and try to win the game so we're focused and trying to work hard throughout the week to put it right at the weekend."

A host of Arsenal players, including Mesut Ozil and vice-captain Laurent Koscielny, have publicly urged Wenger to stay.