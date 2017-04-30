Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that the club have "bigger dreams" than finishing above Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Spurs have not ended the season ahead of Arsenal since 1995, but they go into Sunday's North London derby with a 14-point lead over their North London rivals.

However, Pochettino has suggested that he is not thinking about ending that streak, instead focusing his attention on trying to close the gap on leaders Chelsea.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "That is no motivation, and no distraction. What happens at the end of the season, we will see. Our focus is trying to win.

"We are not thinking to be above Arsenal, our challenge is to reduce the gap with Chelsea and think of bigger things than only to be above Arsenal.

"One day to achieve big trophies, you must be mentally bigger. You must think about bigger dreams."

Spurs will effectively guarantee Champions League football for next season should they defeat the Gunners at White Hart Lane.