Robert Pires suggests that the missing piece of Arsenal's title-winning jigsaw is a lack of talented English players, such as the crop of individuals he played alongside.

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has claimed that his former side require 'more fight and more English players' if they are to end their long wait to lift the Premier League title.

The Gunners are likely to go a 13th year without prevailing in the top flight, as they currently trail runaway leaders Chelsea - who they face this weekend - by nine points.

Three defeats in their last eight outings has left Arsenal playing catch-up in the higher reaches of the division, but Pires - a member of the famous 'Invincibles' squad - insists that there could be a simple solution if the club are to finally get over the line.

"When I see the names in the squad, the quality is very high," he told The Telegraph. "I don't know if it is better than the Invincibles but the most important for me is to win the title because this team can. They can play a very high level like the game against Chelsea at home but maybe they need more consistency.

"This is most important if you want to win the title, especially in the UK. Of course the games against Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Man United and Man City are very important but sometimes when you play Watford, Sunderland, Middlesbrough; it is these games. You need to win these games. I cannot compare some players, like Martin Keown or Lee Dixon [to now].

"We make a lot of difference in my time but this is the past; a great past for Arsenal. Football has changed but, in your team, you need players like them. Like Ray Parlour or Tony Adams. So maybe Arsenal they need – maybe – more fight. Or more English players."

Arsenal have won the title on three occasions, putting them behind Chelsea (4) and Manchester United (13) in the list of most-successful teams.